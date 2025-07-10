Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao, four others arrested on charges of embezzlement: Telangana Police.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:09 IST
