Fighters from Kurdish separatist group PKK begin laying down weapons in Iraq as part of a peace process with Turkiye, reports AP.
PTI | Sulaimaniyah | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:44 IST
