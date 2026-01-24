Governors in past were not like R N Ravi and I am constrained to criticise him: CM Stalin in Assembly.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Governors in past were not like R N Ravi and I am constrained to criticise him: CM Stalin in Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Political Clash: Son of Minister Surrenders Amidst High Court Criticism
Rupee's Rapid Decline Sparks Criticism from Aaditya Thackeray
Stalin Challenges Governor's Role in Assembly Sessions
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell
China Defends Wind Power Leadership Amid Global Criticism