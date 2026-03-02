Rapes cases continue in Bengal though it has female CM; Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan at rally.
PTI | Sandeshkhali | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Rapes cases continue in Bengal though it has female CM; Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan at rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' will be its last yatra in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
EC deleted names of voters during SIR to help BJP: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
Amit Shah Amplifies BJP's Infiltration Stance in West Bengal
Telangana BJP MLA Joins Hunger Strike Amidst Financial Disputes
Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time has come to punish her for it: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.