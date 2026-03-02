TMC prepares fake Aadhaar, voter cards for infiltrators to make Bengal haven for them: Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Sandeshkhali rally.
PTI | Sandeshkhali | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC prepares fake Aadhaar, voter cards for infiltrators to make Bengal haven for them: Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Sandeshkhali rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EC deliberately deleted genuine voters: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on deletions in EC's post-SIR rolls.
Rajnath Singh Promises Transformation in Bengal
I am shocked, this is very sad state of affairs: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on large-scale deletion in EC's post-SIR rolls.
BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' will be its last yatra in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
EC deleted names of voters during SIR to help BJP: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.