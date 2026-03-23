Maharashtra council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe directs govt to suspend Satara SP for ruckus during Zilla Parishad president election.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:16 IST
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Maharashtra council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe directs govt to suspend Satara SP for ruckus during Zilla Parishad president election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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