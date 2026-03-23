Leading airline IndiGo appoints Air India Express' former MD Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:41 IST
Leading airline IndiGo appoints Air India Express' former MD Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer: Statement.
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