Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Rs 1,352 crore allocated in budget for 'dust-free roads'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:41 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says Rs 1,352 crore allocated in budget for 'dust-free roads'.
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