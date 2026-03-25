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Energy Crisis in Chernihiv: Russian Attack Leaves Thousands Without Power

A Russian attack severely damaged an energy facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, resulting in a power outage affecting approximately 150,000 consumers in the city and surrounding areas. Authorities are set to commence repair work as soon as the security situation permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:43 IST
Energy Crisis in Chernihiv: Russian Attack Leaves Thousands Without Power
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An energy facility in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region sustained severe damage from a Russian attack, according to regional electricity distribution officials.

As a result, nearly 150,000 consumers in the city of Chernihiv and its surrounding district have been left without power. The incident underscores the ongoing infrastructure vulnerabilities amidst intense geopolitical tensions.

Authorities stated that repair operations would commence as soon as conditions allow, highlighting the challenges faced in restoring essential services in conflict zones.

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