LDF govt imposed huge financial debt on state and people, says Cong prez Kharge in Kerala.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
LDF govt imposed huge financial debt on state and people, says Cong prez Kharge in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Rallies for Change: UDF vs LDF in 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Misogynistic Remarks in Kerala Election Campaign
LDF, BJP do not believe they are answerable to people of Kerala: Cong leader Rahul.
Only two parties fighting Kerala Assembly polls -- UDF and partnership of BJP, LDF: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
Policies of LDF in Kerala cannot be differentiated from those of BJP: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.