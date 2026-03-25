Govt's priority is security of diaspora and domestic energy need: Parties told at all-party meet on West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt's priority is security of diaspora and domestic energy need: Parties told at all-party meet on West Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- government
- security
- diaspora
- domestic
- energy
- West Asia
- all-party
- meeting
- priorities
- resources
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