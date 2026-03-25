UN chief urges US and Israel to end Iran war and Tehran to stop attacking Gulf countries, saying 'this has gone too far', reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:44 IST
UN chief urges US and Israel to end Iran war and Tehran to stop attacking Gulf countries, saying 'this has gone too far', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Middle East
- Tensions
- Iran
- US
- Israel
- Gulf countries
- Conflict
- De-escalation
- Tehran
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 Surges Amid US-Iran Diplomatic Efforts
Haryana's Technological Leap: Bridging ITI Graduates with Industry
Court Denies Businessman's Request for Overseas Trip Amid Serious Charges
Himachal Pradesh's Industrial Boom and Educational Initiatives
Andhra Pradesh's Electric Transformation: Maximizing the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme