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BJP's 2 core issues -- uniform civil code and one-nation, one-election -- yet to be implemented; positive discussions on them going on: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:51 IST
BJP's 2 core issues -- uniform civil code and one-nation, one-election -- yet to be implemented; positive discussions on them going on: PM.
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  • India

BJP's 2 core issues -- uniform civil code and one-nation, one-election -- yet to be implemented; positive discussions on them going on: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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