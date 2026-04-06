BJP's 2 core issues -- uniform civil code and one-nation, one-election -- yet to be implemented; positive discussions on them going on: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's 2 core issues -- uniform civil code and one-nation, one-election -- yet to be implemented; positive discussions on them going on: PM.
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