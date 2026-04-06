Bengal SIR: SC refers to letter sent by Calcutta HC Chief Justice earlier in day on progress in deciding 60 lakh claims of deleted voters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:32 IST
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- India
Bengal SIR: SC refers to letter sent by Calcutta HC Chief Justice earlier in day on progress in deciding 60 lakh claims of deleted voters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
- SC
- Calcutta
- Chief Justice
- voters
- claims
- electoral
- integrity
- judicial
- voter deletion
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