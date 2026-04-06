Bengal SIR: 19 tribunals set up to hear pleas against deletions are yet to become operational, counsel for CM Mamata Banerjee tells SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:43 IST
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Bengal SIR: 19 tribunals set up to hear pleas against deletions are yet to become operational, counsel for CM Mamata Banerjee tells SC.
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