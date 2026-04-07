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Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:11 IST
Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
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Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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