Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Sivasagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:11 IST
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Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
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