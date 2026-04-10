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More than 5.72 lakh households have availed self-enumeration facility so far in first phase of Census: Registrar General of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:15 IST
More than 5.72 lakh households have availed self-enumeration facility so far in first phase of Census: Registrar General of India.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 5.72 lakh households have availed self-enumeration facility so far in first phase of Census: Registrar General of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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