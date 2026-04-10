More than 5.72 lakh households have availed self-enumeration facility so far in first phase of Census: Registrar General of India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:15 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 5.72 lakh households have availed self-enumeration facility so far in first phase of Census: Registrar General of India.
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