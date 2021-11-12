D B Realty Q2 net loss widens to Rs 352 cr

Mumbai-based D B Realty Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 352.50 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net loss stood at Rs 58.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 24.52 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 32.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Shahid Balwa as Executive Vice Chairman cum Managing Director of the company for a period of three years with effect from 10th December, 2021.