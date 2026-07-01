Tragedy in Antwerp: Deadly Fire Claims Lives
A devastating fire in Antwerp's residential building resulted in multiple fatalities. The inferno engulfed a 10-floor apartment block, housing over 200 residents. Local police confirmed the tragic incident on their website, sending shockwaves through the community.
A deadly fire engulfed a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday morning, leading to multiple casualties, local police reported on their website.
The inferno swept through the 10-story apartment block, which was home to more than 200 individuals at the time of the incident.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire as residents and the community cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.