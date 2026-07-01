Tragedy in Antwerp: Deadly Fire Claims Lives

Several People Were Killed In A Fire That Broke Out On Wednesday Morning In An Apartment Block In The Belgian City Of Antwerp

A deadly fire engulfed a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Wednesday morning, leading to multiple casualties, local police reported on their website.

The inferno swept through the 10-story apartment block, which was home to more than 200 individuals at the time of the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire as residents and the community cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.