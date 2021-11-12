Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Biden expected to nominate Califf to head FDA

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Robert Califf to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters. Califf, 70, a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher, served as FDA commissioner from February 2016 until the end of former President Barack Obama's second term in January 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Biden expected to nominate Califf to head FDA

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Robert Califf to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Califf, 70, a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher, served as FDA commissioner from February 2016 until the end of former President Barack Obama's second term in January 2017. The FDA has been without a permanent leader since Biden took office nearly nine months ago.

If the nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Califf will take over from longtime FDA veteran Janet Woodcock, who has been serving as acting commissioner for the agency. The FDA oversees everything from medicine and medical devices to food, tobacco and cosmetics. Woodcock has been in the role since Biden took office.

The U.S. regulatory agency has been in the spotlight as it reviews vaccines and potential treatments for COVID-19, and came under additional scrutiny for its accelerated approval this year of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, against the recommendation of its outside expert advisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021