Easyjet suspends France-Morocco flights over tighter COVIC-19 rules - Le Figaro

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:20 IST
Easyjet has suspended all flights between France and Morocco until December due to new Covid-related entry restrictions in Morocco, French daily Le Figaro reported on Thursday, quoting the company. The paper reported that under new rules published Nov. 21, all passengers - unless they are Moroccan or foreign residents in Morocco - who are tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival would have to return to where they came from on the airline's expense.

Easyjet was not immediately available for comment.

