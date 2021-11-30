United says company has not adjusted flights to southern Africa after Omicron news
United Airlines said on Monday it has not made any adjustments to its flight schedule to southern Africa following the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The Chicago-based carrier currently operates five flights per week between Newark and Johannesburg and plans to restart service between Newark and Cape Town on Dec. 1 as scheduled.
