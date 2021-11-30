Left Menu

United says company has not adjusted flights to southern Africa after Omicron news

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 30-11-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 02:14 IST
United says company has not adjusted flights to southern Africa after Omicron news
  • Country:
  • United States

United Airlines said on Monday it has not made any adjustments to its flight schedule to southern Africa following the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Chicago-based carrier currently operates five flights per week between Newark and Johannesburg and plans to restart service between Newark and Cape Town on Dec. 1 as scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
2
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
3
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021