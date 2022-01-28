Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 28

https://on.ft.com/34hEXDK Overview British airline company EasyJet has predicted a rapid recovery in time for the summer as travel restrictions are relaxed after warning of a tough winter because of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 05:57 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EasyJet confident of summer recovery after Omicron dents winter bookings. https://on.ft.com/3AFtjyE UK businesses urged to prepare for Russian state cyber attacks. https://on.ft.com/3rWKubb

UK universities face 10 days of walkouts over pay and pensions. https://on.ft.com/34hEXDK Overview

British airline company EasyJet has predicted a rapid recovery in time for the summer as travel restrictions are relaxed after warning of a tough winter because of the Omicron coronavirus variant. British organisations and large businesses should prepare for possible Russian state-backed cyber attacks, a top security official warned on Friday, citing recent hacks of dozens of official Ukrainian websites.

Staff at dozens of UK universities will start 10 days of strike action next month as a fight over pensions, pay and working conditions continues to cause serious disruption to higher education. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

