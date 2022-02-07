Left Menu

Gramophone plans to double headcount to 1,000 in 6-8 months

07-02-2022
Full-stack agri-tech company Gramophone on Monday said it is planning to nearly double its headcount in the next 6-8 months on the back of growing demand.

The company whose current employee strength is over 450 is planning to add over 300 professionals across technology, product, operations and marketing in the next six-eight months, Gramophone said in a statement.

Gramophone co-founder and CEO Tauseef Khan said, ''Building a successful full-stack agritech business requires a massive deployment of technology as well as a layer of data science that provides granular insights on how we can be more frugal and effective across these stacks.'' He added that given the massive momentum, the company is witnessing on the business front as well as its expansion plans. ''We are looking to hire top of the line talent across our technology, product, and marketing teams.'' The company is also looking to hire key CXO and vice-president level positions and is scouting for senior industry leaders, who can be the anchors as Gramophone moves to the next orbit of growth, Khan added.

Gramophone, which currently serves over 12 lakh farmers, is operational in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the company aims to expand its operations across three more states in the next 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

