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Dasun Shanaka Joins IPL's Rajasthan Royals Amid PSL Departures

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as a replacement for injured Sam Curran, marking another player shift from PSL to IPL. Prior to this move, Blessing Muzarabani exited Islamabad United for Kolkata Knight Riders. Shanaka's IPL debut awaits in Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:33 IST
Dasun Shanaka Joins IPL's Rajasthan Royals Amid PSL Departures
Dasun Shanaka
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka's cricket captain and versatile all-rounder, Dasun Shanaka, is poised to make his debut in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals. This transfer follows Shanaka's outstanding performance at the T20 World Cup, despite Sri Lanka's exit at the Super Eight stage.

Shanaka's switch from the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars comes after Zimbabwean player Blessing Muzarabani's similar path, making way for an emerging trend in player movements from the PSL to the IPL.

Pending final paperwork, Shanaka is expected to join the Rajasthan Royals in time for their opening match against the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. The team, coached by cricket legends Kumar Sangakkara and Vikram Rathour, aims to leverage Shanaka's prowess in the ongoing IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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