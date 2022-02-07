Gujarat to cover 40,800 children, 9k pregnant women in Mission Indradhanush 4.0

Nearly 40,800 children up to the age of two and 9,000 pregnant women will be covered under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 that was launched by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from New Delhi, the Gujarat government said on Monday.

Under the Union government's Mission Indradhanush, eligible children and pregnant women will be administered vaccines for diseases like jaundice, TB, diphtheria, polio, pneumonia, measles and rubella and other serious ailments, said a state government release.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and MoS Health Nimishaben Suthar had joined the launching ceremony for 12 states through video conference from Gandhinagar, said the release.

''In Gujarat, the mission will be made operational in all 33 districts and 8 major cities in three phases, starting from February 7, then on March 7 and April 4. In each phase, the state government aims to cover 13,619 children and 3,032 pregnant women through 3,243 sessions,'' said the release. For maximum coverage, health teams will conduct house-to-house surveys for the head count, the release added.

Between 2015 and 2021, over 9.61 lakh children and 2.05 lakh pregnant women were given vaccines through Mamta sessions in Gujarat under the previous versions of Mission Indradhanush, said the release.

