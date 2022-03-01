Left Menu

US-based NGO helping in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine

A charitable non-profit organisation here has begun a helpline is helping in the evacuation of international students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine by arranging for transportation to the nearest border check post and making all the necessary arrangements for food and other essential supplies for their journey, a press release said on Monday.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 01-03-2022 06:22 IST
US-based NGO helping in evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine
A charitable non-profit organisation here has begun a helpline is helping in the evacuation of international students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine by arranging for transportation to the nearest border check post and making all the necessary arrangements for food and other essential supplies for their journey, a press release said on Monday. Sewa International already has over 4,000 students registered in its helpline, with its volunteers making concerted efforts to help evacuate another 400, the release stated. Explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in Ukraine on Monday as Russia’s invasion met with stiff resistance. Sewa Europe, an independent partner organisation, and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh are currently working on in ten Ukrainian cities.

Sewa International has also released USD 10,000 for the Ukrainian relief efforts and started a Facebook fundraising campaign to help people who are caught in this humanitarian crisis, the release stated. “The messages and videos we are getting from the war zone show the fear, anxiety, and danger people are facing as they run to safety. As the global Sewa network rises to face this challenge, I request people to support Sewa International in this rescue effort,'' Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International, USA said. ''The war between Russia and Ukraine has affected all people in the region and caused serious distress in a world that is still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sewa International in the USA, and, HSS volunteers in Europe, the US, and India are receiving hundreds of messages seeking help from people who are stuck in the war zone,'' he explained.

