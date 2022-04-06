Moscow says it will take reciprocal steps against UK media after sanctions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Moscow will take reciprocal measures against British media in Russia, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, after London imposed sanctions against Russian state-controlled news outlets.
Britain last week announced a set of sanctions on 14 Russian people and entities including the state media organisations behind the RT and Sputnik news channels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Satellite images show damage from Russian military air strikes across Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine
Russian artist and Ukrainian in Bali collaborate on message of unity
96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine
Japan protests Russian halt to World War Two peace treaty talks
Russian embassy in US dismisses Western media reports about "camps" in Mariupol as lies