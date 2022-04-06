Left Menu

Moscow says it will take reciprocal steps against UK media after sanctions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:57 IST
Moscow says it will take reciprocal steps against UK media after sanctions
Moscow will take reciprocal measures against British media in Russia, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, after London imposed sanctions against Russian state-controlled news outlets.

Britain last week announced a set of sanctions on 14 Russian people and entities including the state media organisations behind the RT and Sputnik news channels.

