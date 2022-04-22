Britain permits gas payments to Gazprombank until May 31
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 11:35 IST
- United Kingdom
Britain has granted a license for payments until May 31 to Russia's Gazprombank and its subsidiaries, so as to ensure gas supplies to the European Union, a Treasury document showed.
The license permits an individual or company to continue payments under contracts that began before April 21 and allows actions such as opening and closing bank accounts in order to make such payments, the document published online showed.
