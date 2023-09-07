Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Fed steals focus, stocks sell off

Steadfast efforts by China's central bank to prop up a drooping yuan by setting stronger-than-consensus official midpoints haven't prevented the currency from hovering on the weaker side of the closely watched 7.3 per dollar line. The dollar continues to overpower all its rivals, popping to a new 10-month peak versus the yen, despite Japanese finance ministry warnings.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 10:12 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Fed steals focus, stocks sell off
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland The dominating theme in global financial markets is once again central bank policy, and equity investors in particular are worried.

U.S. data is showing a flare-up in inflationary pressures, just as markets had become comfortable with the idea of a Goldilocks scenario replete with soft landings and less hot labour markets. Even ultra-resilient Japanese stocks seem to have finally succumbed, with the Nikkei threatening to snap an eight-day winning streak. Markets in China and Australia took another steep step down.

Investors weren't in the mood for any glass-half-full interpretations of Chinese trade data either, which were dreary but not as dire as economists had predicted. Steadfast efforts by China's central bank to prop up a drooping yuan by setting stronger-than-consensus official midpoints haven't prevented the currency from hovering on the weaker side of the closely watched 7.3 per dollar line.

The dollar continues to overpower all its rivals, popping to a new 10-month peak versus the yen, despite Japanese finance ministry warnings. It's staying close to Wednesday's three-month top to the euro as well. Traders have preferred to trust the data over protestations from ECB officials that the tightening cycle may not be over ahead of next week's policy meeting.

German industrial production figures are due today, with the euro bloc's giant threatening to slip back into recession. Federal Reserve officials will be speaking en masse at a fintech conference hosted by the Philly Fed, before they soon enter the blackout period on public comments heading toward their own policy meeting.

And let us not forget the G-20 meetings kicking off in India that will offer more chances to read the economic tea leaves. Not China's though, with President Xi Jinping choosing to sit this one out. It's a worrying sign to some, not just because the Chinese economy is one of the biggest risks for the global outlook, but it continues a trend of decoupling from the West.

Vladimir Putin, of course, is also not attending. Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Germany industrial output UK house prices

Euro area revised GDP US jobless claims

Philadelphia Fed hosts fintech conference India hosts G-20 meetings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023