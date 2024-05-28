Left Menu

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat Hoax: Passengers Evacuated Safely

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from New Delhi received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning. Authorities evacuated all 176 passengers and staff. After a thorough search, the threat was found to be a hoax. Passengers will be flown to Varanasi on another plane, scheduled to depart at 11 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the airport here on Tuesday morning but a search of the aircraft found it to be a hoax, police said.

The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staff and 176 passengers onboard and launch a search operation, they said.

The passengers will be flown to Varanasi in another plane, which is expected to take off at 11 am, an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

''At around 5 am, an information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the phrase ''bomb @5.30'' written on it,'' a senior police officer said.

A thorough inspection was conducted, the officer said, adding, ''No suspicious items were found. It was a hoax threat. Further investigation is underway.'' The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory by the pilot when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A security operation was launched after the pilot informed the control room, they added.

''All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies,'' the IndiGo spokesperson said.

All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits,'' the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

