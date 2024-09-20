Truck Chaos at Jharkhand-West Bengal Border Amid Water Dispute
Thousands of trucks are stranded at the Jharkhand-West Bengal border after restrictions on heavy vehicle entry imposed by the Mamata Banerjee government. The blockade follows the release of water from dams leading to floods, with negotiations underway to resolve the issue.
Thousands of trucks are stranded along NH-2 and NH-4 near the Jharkhand-West Bengal border following restrictions imposed by the Mamata Banerjee administration on heavy vehicle entry from the neighboring state.
According to Dhanbad deputy commissioner Madhvi Mishra, trucks from Jharkhand were halted at Dibudih check-post in West Bengal. The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been informed, and high-level negotiations are in progress to find a resolution.
The ban is reportedly in retaliation to flooding in Paschim Bardhaman and Medinipur districts, caused by water releases from Maithon and Panchet dams, managed by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a central government entity. The DVC clarified the release was directed by the Central Water Commission, though it has since been stopped. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also criticized the Centre, holding DVC responsible for the situation.
