Ratan Tata: A Legacy of Economic Transformation in Singapore

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has paid tribute to Ratan Tata, praising him for his invaluable role in Singapore's economic development. The former chairman of the Tata Group, a pivotal figure in India-Singapore relations, died at age 86.

Wong highlighted Tata's long-standing partnership with Singapore, noting his diverse investments that spanned from steel manufacturing to information technology. Under his leadership, the group expanded its footprint in Singapore to over 15 operating companies, contributing significantly to the country's high-value growth sectors.

In recognition of his contributions, Ratan Tata was awarded honorary Singapore citizenship in 2008. Wong expressed heartfelt condolences to Tata's family, marking him as a cherished friend and a transformative influence on Singapore's economy.

