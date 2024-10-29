Morocco and France Forge New Ties with High-Speed Train Deal

Morocco has entered into a significant agreement to buy high-speed trains from French company Alstom, marking a key highlight of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the country. The deal is part of a broader effort to mend years of strained diplomatic relations between the nations.

The relationship between Paris and Rabat has faced challenges over the past few years, primarily concerning immigration and the disputed region of Western Sahara. However, a shift in France's stance, aligning with Morocco's view on Western Sahara, has opened doors for renewed cooperation.

In a gesture of friendship, King Mohammed VI personally welcomed Macron, leading to agreements in the energy sector and infrastructure, totaling over 10 billion euros. The contracts reflect both nations' commitments to enhance economic ties and resolve long-standing issues, including immigration policies.

