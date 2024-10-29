Morocco and France Forge New Ties with High-Speed Train Deal
Morocco purchases high-speed trains from Alstom as part of a series of agreements during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit. This marks a turn in the strained diplomatic ties between France and Morocco. The visit included deals in energy and infrastructure sectors amounting to over 10 billion euros.
Morocco has entered into a significant agreement to buy high-speed trains from French company Alstom, marking a key highlight of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the country. The deal is part of a broader effort to mend years of strained diplomatic relations between the nations.
The relationship between Paris and Rabat has faced challenges over the past few years, primarily concerning immigration and the disputed region of Western Sahara. However, a shift in France's stance, aligning with Morocco's view on Western Sahara, has opened doors for renewed cooperation.
In a gesture of friendship, King Mohammed VI personally welcomed Macron, leading to agreements in the energy sector and infrastructure, totaling over 10 billion euros. The contracts reflect both nations' commitments to enhance economic ties and resolve long-standing issues, including immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Bonds: India-Algeria Diplomatic Ties Enhanced by Historic Visit
Aishath Azeema: Maldives Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with India
Resetting Diplomatic Ties: UK's David Lammy Visits China
Divide or Unite? UN Proposal for Western Sahara's Future
Dividing Western Sahara: A New Avenue for Peace?