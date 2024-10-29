Left Menu

Morocco and France Forge New Ties with High-Speed Train Deal

Morocco purchases high-speed trains from Alstom as part of a series of agreements during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit. This marks a turn in the strained diplomatic ties between France and Morocco. The visit included deals in energy and infrastructure sectors amounting to over 10 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:26 IST
Morocco and France Forge New Ties with High-Speed Train Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco has entered into a significant agreement to buy high-speed trains from French company Alstom, marking a key highlight of French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the country. The deal is part of a broader effort to mend years of strained diplomatic relations between the nations.

The relationship between Paris and Rabat has faced challenges over the past few years, primarily concerning immigration and the disputed region of Western Sahara. However, a shift in France's stance, aligning with Morocco's view on Western Sahara, has opened doors for renewed cooperation.

In a gesture of friendship, King Mohammed VI personally welcomed Macron, leading to agreements in the energy sector and infrastructure, totaling over 10 billion euros. The contracts reflect both nations' commitments to enhance economic ties and resolve long-standing issues, including immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024