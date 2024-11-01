Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Novi Sad Station Roof Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic incident in Novi Sad, Serbia, left eight people dead and two injured after a railway station roof collapsed. Rescue operations, involving 80 personnel and heavy machinery, are ongoing as two more individuals remain trapped. Train services have been halted temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Novi Sad Station Roof Collapse Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident occurred in the Serbian town of Novi Sad on Friday when the roof of a railway station collapsed, resulting in the deaths of eight people and the hospitalization of two others, according to Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene, with medical staff on standby and heavy machinery, including diggers, aiding rescue efforts. Minister Dacic described the operation as extremely challenging, involving 80 rescuers. Attempts to free two individuals still trapped beneath the rubble continue.

Local media reported that dozens might be injured, although the city's mayor's office has not confirmed exact numbers. N1 news channel reported that train departures from the station, located 70 kilometers northwest of Belgrade, have been suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024