Tragedy Strikes: Novi Sad Station Roof Collapse Claims Lives

A tragic incident occurred in the Serbian town of Novi Sad on Friday when the roof of a railway station collapsed, resulting in the deaths of eight people and the hospitalization of two others, according to Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene, with medical staff on standby and heavy machinery, including diggers, aiding rescue efforts. Minister Dacic described the operation as extremely challenging, involving 80 rescuers. Attempts to free two individuals still trapped beneath the rubble continue.

Local media reported that dozens might be injured, although the city's mayor's office has not confirmed exact numbers. N1 news channel reported that train departures from the station, located 70 kilometers northwest of Belgrade, have been suspended.

