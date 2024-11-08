Left Menu

Pancham Dham's Spiritual Renaissance: A Journey Through Bihar

Pancham Dham, founded by Dr. Sailesh Hiranandani, aims to revive Sanatana Dharma in Bihar. Through Mahayagya and yatra, they engage over a crore people, spreading ancient Vedic practices. Supported by RSS's Indresh Kumar, the initiative highlights Bihar's heritage, aspiring to establish it as the first Sanatan state in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:37 IST
Pancham Dham's Bihar Sanatan Sankalp Yatra - Bihar as Bharat's First Sanatan State. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pancham Dham, a pivotal institution founded in 2017 by Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, is on a mission to restore Sanatana Dharma's glory, with the support of RSS veteran Indresh Kumar. Their efforts are driven by the vision of fostering global harmony through ancient spiritual teachings.

The organization plays a significant role as an experimental body aligned with RSS values, hosting a diverse group of spiritual seekers and cultural enthusiasts. Pancham Dham offers an environment that promotes personal growth and enlightenment, attracting individuals worldwide interested in Sanatana Dharma's teachings and rituals.

Recently, Pancham Dham launched an ambitious spiritual initiative in Bihar. A Mahayagya and Yatra, inspired by Bhakti Saint Ravidas, aims to reach over a crore people, bridging ancient Vedic practices with modern Bihar's spiritual and social awakening. The project receives support from Pancham Dham Nyas Trustees, hoping to establish Bihar as the first Sanatan state of Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

