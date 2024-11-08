Pancham Dham's Spiritual Renaissance: A Journey Through Bihar

Pancham Dham, a pivotal institution founded in 2017 by Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, is on a mission to restore Sanatana Dharma's glory, with the support of RSS veteran Indresh Kumar. Their efforts are driven by the vision of fostering global harmony through ancient spiritual teachings.

The organization plays a significant role as an experimental body aligned with RSS values, hosting a diverse group of spiritual seekers and cultural enthusiasts. Pancham Dham offers an environment that promotes personal growth and enlightenment, attracting individuals worldwide interested in Sanatana Dharma's teachings and rituals.

Recently, Pancham Dham launched an ambitious spiritual initiative in Bihar. A Mahayagya and Yatra, inspired by Bhakti Saint Ravidas, aims to reach over a crore people, bridging ancient Vedic practices with modern Bihar's spiritual and social awakening. The project receives support from Pancham Dham Nyas Trustees, hoping to establish Bihar as the first Sanatan state of Bharat.

