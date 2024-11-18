Strengthening Ties: UK's Strategic Partnership with India

The UK solidifies its dedication to deepen ties with India, described as a 'vital' partner and a leading global economy, Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West highlighted on her two-day itinerary.

During her visit, West aims to advance UK-India relations based on the groundwork laid by Foreign Secretary David Lammy in July, with a focus on accelerating growth through strategic collaboration.

Key discussions will involve a potential free trade agreement and reviewing Indo-Pacific cooperation, while also celebrating cultural connections through shared heritage, Minister West indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)