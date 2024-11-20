Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Strategic Asset Expansion in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for the development of new strategic assets to meet future needs and generate revenue. During a review of the Hospitality and Protocol Department, he stressed optimal use and renovation of assets both within and outside the Union territory.

Updated: 20-11-2024
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the creation of new assets at strategic locations both within and outside the Union territory, aiming to address future requirements and boost revenue. This directive was given during a review of the Hospitality and Protocol Department's operations.

Abdullah emphasized the need for optimal use, upgradation, and renovation of assets both locally and in major cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Mumbai. Key properties in Delhi, including those in Chanakyapuri and 5-Prithvi Raj Road, were discussed, underscoring the potential to enhance utility and revenue through upgrades.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of revenue realization, rate revisions, and maintaining prized assets, especially in prominent locations. Abdullah called for immediate renovations of facilities like the Banquet Hall in Srinagar and stressed strengthening departmental manpower and updating recruitment rules for better operational efficiency.

