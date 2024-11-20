Bitcoin Surges to Record High Amid Trump Social Media Talks
Bitcoin hit a record high above $94,000, bolstered by speculation over Donald Trump's social media company negotiating to acquire Bakkt. This development suggests a potential cryptocurrency-friendly era under Trump, driving Bitcoin's value beyond $92,000 and pushing the global cryptocurrency market over $3 trillion.
Bitcoin surged to an unprecedented record high, crossing the $94,000 mark. The rise comes in the wake of reports that Donald Trump's social media venture is in acquisition talks with crypto trading firm Bakkt.
The potential acquisition by Trump Media and Technology Group is anticipated to foster a pro-cryptocurrency environment, further driving Bitcoin's performance. Notably, this surge coincided with traders capitalizing on the initial day of Bitcoin ETF options trading on Nasdaq.
The cryptocurrency market has been buoyant since Trump's election, with many expecting regulatory leniency. Consequently, Bitcoin's momentum has played a significant role in propelling the global cryptocurrency market value beyond $3 trillion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
