Tragic Collision in Nashik: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported

Two people died and 18 were injured in a head-on collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a truck in Nashik district. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning. The bus was en route from Manmad to Shirdi when it collided with a truck traveling from Yeola to Manmad.

A tragic road accident claimed two lives and injured 18 others in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, according to the local police. The collision involved a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a truck.

The unfortunate incident took place when the bus, traveling from Manmad to the temple town of Shirdi, collided head-on with a truck at approximately 5.50 am in the Ankai Shivar area. The truck was on its route from Yeola to Manmad, both situated within Nashik district.

According to police accounts, the collision resulted in the immediate deaths of the bus driver, Bhausaheb Mothabhau Gangurde, and the truck driver, whose identity remains unknown. Meanwhile, 18 others, mostly bus passengers, sustained injuries in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

