Tragic Bus Accident in Jharkhand: Seven Dead, Several Injured
At least seven people died, and several others were injured when a Patna-bound bus overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The accident took place while the bus was negotiating a sharp bend near Gorhar Police Station, leaving many passengers critically injured.
- Country:
- India
A tragic bus accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has claimed the lives of at least seven individuals and left several others injured. The incident occurred on Thursday as the Patna-bound bus, carrying about 50 passengers, overturned near the Gorhar Police Station area.
According to Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh, there might still be people trapped in the bus. The accident happened approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, as the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp bend.
Among the victims was Rajkumari Prasad, who was traveling with her husband, Motichand Prasad. Other passengers, like Bihar resident Ganesh Kumar, recounted the early morning ordeal. The situation remains critical for around ten injured passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bus accident
- Patna
- Hazaribag
- injuries
- death
- toll
- Jharkhand
- passengers
- overturned
- critical condition
ALSO READ
Tribal Rule: Hemant Soren's Battle for Jharkhand
BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls with Strategic Meeting
China Imposes Rare Death Sentence in Espionage Crackdown
Hezbollah Commander's Death in Airstrike Marks Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Tensions
CBI Unearths Illegal Mining Scandal in Jharkhand