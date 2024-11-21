Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Jharkhand: Seven Dead, Several Injured

At least seven people died, and several others were injured when a Patna-bound bus overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The accident took place while the bus was negotiating a sharp bend near Gorhar Police Station, leaving many passengers critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic bus accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has claimed the lives of at least seven individuals and left several others injured. The incident occurred on Thursday as the Patna-bound bus, carrying about 50 passengers, overturned near the Gorhar Police Station area.

According to Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh, there might still be people trapped in the bus. The accident happened approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, as the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp bend.

Among the victims was Rajkumari Prasad, who was traveling with her husband, Motichand Prasad. Other passengers, like Bihar resident Ganesh Kumar, recounted the early morning ordeal. The situation remains critical for around ten injured passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

