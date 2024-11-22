Haryana Police Campaign Drives Down Road Accidents

Haryana Police has intensified efforts to promote road safety by launching a five-day campaign dedicated to enhancing lane discipline across the state. Aimed at educating drivers about proper lane usage, the initiative concludes on November 24, having already contributed to a significant reduction in road accidents this year.

Statistics from January to October reveal a considerable drop in road mishaps, with 662 fewer accidents and 278 fewer fatalities compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 505 fewer people sustained injuries, reflecting the success of the campaign and continuous public education efforts by local authorities.

Spearheaded by Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, the initiative targets key regions with multiple awareness campaigns and enforcement measures. Nearly 2 million traffic rule violations have been penalized, while comprehensive educational activities have engaged over 263,000 individuals, encouraging adherence to safer driving practices.

