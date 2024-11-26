Left Menu

Highway Safety's New Rule Faces Pushback from Automakers

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has upheld a rule requiring all new cars and trucks to have advanced emergency braking systems by 2029, despite opposition from automakers. This regulation aims to save lives and reduce injuries but is criticized for its feasibility and impact on vehicle costs.

Updated: 26-11-2024 05:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:03 IST
Highway Safety's New Rule Faces Pushback from Automakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed on Monday that it will not revisit a significant rule demanding nearly all new cars and trucks have advanced automatic emergency braking systems by 2029. Despite the pushback from major automotive companies like General Motors and Toyota, NHTSA is pushing forward with the regulation intended to enhance road safety.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing several major automakers, questioned the feasibility of meeting the mandate, claiming current technology falls short in stopping vehicles up to 62 mph. While rejecting the reconsideration plea, NHTSA clarified technical requirements and corrected testing errors involving pedestrian scenarios. This new mandate marks one of the most comprehensive U.S. auto safety regulations in recent years.

In response to NHTSA's decision, Alliance CEO John Bozzella criticized the move, labeling it a "disastrous decision" that could frustrate drivers, increase vehicle expenses, and fail to genuinely boost safety. However, the administration aims to align with Congress's directive to enforce these safety standards, despite concerns about affordability and current technological limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

