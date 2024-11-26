Highway Safety's New Rule Faces Pushback from Automakers

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed on Monday that it will not revisit a significant rule demanding nearly all new cars and trucks have advanced automatic emergency braking systems by 2029. Despite the pushback from major automotive companies like General Motors and Toyota, NHTSA is pushing forward with the regulation intended to enhance road safety.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing several major automakers, questioned the feasibility of meeting the mandate, claiming current technology falls short in stopping vehicles up to 62 mph. While rejecting the reconsideration plea, NHTSA clarified technical requirements and corrected testing errors involving pedestrian scenarios. This new mandate marks one of the most comprehensive U.S. auto safety regulations in recent years.

In response to NHTSA's decision, Alliance CEO John Bozzella criticized the move, labeling it a "disastrous decision" that could frustrate drivers, increase vehicle expenses, and fail to genuinely boost safety. However, the administration aims to align with Congress's directive to enforce these safety standards, despite concerns about affordability and current technological limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)