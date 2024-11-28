Left Menu

Air India's Five-Year Transformation: A Marathon, Not a Sprint

Air India's transformation is likened to a Test cricket match requiring time and patience, as stated by CEO Campbell Wilson. Two years into the five-year plan 'Vihaan.AI', significant progress is being made. The airline has merged various entities, expanded its fleet, and launched a USD 400 million retrofit program.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:12 IST
Air India is undergoing a rigorous transformation, described by its CEO Campbell Wilson as a Test cricket match rather than a T20. This analogy emphasizes the time and effort involved in the five-year plan 'Vihaan.AI', with a little over two years completed so far.

Since the Tata Group took over in 2022, Air India has merged Vistara and AIX Connect, consolidating its aviation business. The transformation involves significant strides such as expanding the company's fleet and enhancing existing resources.

The airline now operates 300 aircraft, offering services to numerous destinations globally. Central to the transformation is a USD 400 million initiative to refurbish older aircraft, highlighting a commitment to rejuvenating the brand and its operational efficiency.

