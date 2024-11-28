Air India's Five-Year Transformation: A Marathon, Not a Sprint
Air India's transformation is likened to a Test cricket match requiring time and patience, as stated by CEO Campbell Wilson. Two years into the five-year plan 'Vihaan.AI', significant progress is being made. The airline has merged various entities, expanded its fleet, and launched a USD 400 million retrofit program.
- Country:
- India
Air India is undergoing a rigorous transformation, described by its CEO Campbell Wilson as a Test cricket match rather than a T20. This analogy emphasizes the time and effort involved in the five-year plan 'Vihaan.AI', with a little over two years completed so far.
Since the Tata Group took over in 2022, Air India has merged Vistara and AIX Connect, consolidating its aviation business. The transformation involves significant strides such as expanding the company's fleet and enhancing existing resources.
The airline now operates 300 aircraft, offering services to numerous destinations globally. Central to the transformation is a USD 400 million initiative to refurbish older aircraft, highlighting a commitment to rejuvenating the brand and its operational efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Modern Aviation Might: Showcase of Stealth and Strategy
Unlocking the Skies: Meghalaya's Aviation Ambitions
China's Air Show Highlights Military Might and Aviation Innovations
IndiGo's Global Aspirations: Elevating India in Aviation
Air India-Vistara Merger: Pioneering a New Era in Global Aviation