Torrent Power Secures Rs 3,500 Crore Through Equity Issuance

In a significant financial maneuver, Torrent Power announced on Friday its successful raise of Rs 3,500 crore through the issuance of 2.32 crore equity shares, pricing each at Rs 1,503 via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

According to a BSE filing, the equity shares issuance has resulted in an increase of the company's paid-up equity share capital from Rs 480.62 crore to Rs 503.90 crore. This enhancement has come from expanding the equity shares tally to 50,39,03,543 shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.

The raise, approved by the company's Fund Raising Committee on December 5, 2024, came with each share priced at a discount to its floor price, allowing Torrent Power to address the ongoing requirements of working capital, power generation upgrades, and distribution projects.

