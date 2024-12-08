Left Menu

Viral Smoke Incident Sparks Probe Into Bajaj Chetak Scooter

A viral video depicted smoke emanating from a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Bajaj Auto is investigating the incident, which occurred at a busy traffic signal on Jalna Road. Two farmers noticed the smoke, and a fire brigade controlled the situation promptly.

A video capturing smoke from a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has gone viral, prompting an investigation by Bajaj Auto.

The incident occurred at a busy Jalna Road traffic signal where two farmers, Bhagwan and Ravindra Chavan, observed smoke from their scooter while purchasing water pipes. Emergency services were dispatched to manage the situation.

Despite the vehicle's brand being unconfirmed by local police and fire brigade officials, Bajaj Auto has acknowledged the thermal issue. Bajaj's MD, Rajiv Bajaj, emphasized the Chetak scooter as India's top seller in its category.

