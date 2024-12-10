Stability in PM-KISAN Benefits Amidst Growing Farmer Demands
The government has announced that there are no current plans to raise the annual benefit of Rs 6,000 provided under the PM-KISAN scheme. Since its launch in 2019, over Rs 3.46 lakh crore has been disbursed to farmers, facilitated by a farmer-centric digital infrastructure.
The government has decided not to increase the annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme, Parliament was told on Tuesday.
Introduced in February 2019, the scheme provides farmers with Rs 6,000 annually in three equal payments, directly deposited into their bank accounts. This update comes from Minister of State for Agriculture, Ramnath Thakur, in a written response to the Lok Sabha.
Thus far, over Rs 3.46 lakh crore has been distributed in 18 instalments. With a robust farmer-oriented digital framework in place, the scheme ensures that benefits reach farmers nationwide, eliminating the role of middlemen.
