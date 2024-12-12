Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Talks: Driving Towards a Balanced Agreement

India and the EU are in discussions for a free trade agreement that requires political direction to achieve a commercially meaningful outcome. The negotiations aim to balance mutual sensitivities and incorporate sustainability principles. The potential deal could expand India's trade footprint in both goods and services with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:45 IST
India-EU Free Trade Talks: Driving Towards a Balanced Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) have reached a stage where political guidance is essential for a commercially viable outcome. This statement was issued on Thursday by Indian officials.

The matter featured prominently during a meeting involving Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the EU's Commission delegation's ambassadors. Minister Goyal articulated that both governments are aiming for an FTA that is balanced, ambitious, comprehensive, and mutually advantageous.

Goyal emphasized the necessity of addressing sustainability discussions in light of the principle of 'Common But Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR)'. These talks gain significance in the context of India's concerns about the EU's carbon tax policies and deforestation regulations. The FTA seeks to expand India's export markets while strengthening supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024