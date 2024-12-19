Left Menu

EmpowerHER24: Igniting a New Wave of Women Entrepreneurs

EmpowerHER24, SHELeadIndia's flagship event, successfully united 200 women entrepreneurs and industry leaders to foster networking, business growth, and innovation. The event highlighted the crucial role of technology and inspired collaborations for accelerating women-led enterprises across India.

In Pune, Maharashtra, SHELeadIndia has concluded its second edition of EmpowerHER24, an event dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs. This year's gathering saw participation from 200 women entrepreneurs as well as industry experts, all converging for networking, business growth, and innovation. The event served as a crucial platform for aspiring women leaders to scale their ventures and establish strategic partnerships.

Keynote speaker Sahiti Divi, a Social Impact Expert, emphasized the importance of providing equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs, advocating for collective growth to shape the next generation of leaders. The event featured leading entrepreneurs who offered insights on leveraging technology, AI, and digital tools to drive business innovation and expansion.

Nikita Vora, Founder of SHELeadIndia, highlighted that events like EmpowerHER24 are essential for building a robust ecosystem that women entrepreneurs deserve, predicting a brighter future for women-led ventures. Participant and Founder of Kwirky, Surbhi Anand, expressed enthusiasm about the event's role in amplifying the voices of women in business.

