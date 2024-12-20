Left Menu

SpiceJet's Strategic Surge: Resurrecting Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

SpiceJet has partnered with US-based StandardAero to operationalize its grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes, with three aircraft expected to be back in service by April 2025. This agreement is a strategic move to enhance the airline's fleet while boosting financial stability.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:50 IST
  • India

SpiceJet has struck a significant deal with US-based maintenance firm StandardAero to bring its grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes back into operation. According to a Friday release, three of these aircraft are slated to return to service by April 2025, marking a strategic boost for the airline.

Currently, seven Boeing 737 MAX aircraft of the low-cost carrier are on the ground. The agreement with StandardAero involves notable maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for these planes, as well as their powering CFM LEAP-1B engines.

This move follows prior arrangements with engine manufacturer CFM International and various lessors. SpiceJet's leadership is optimistic about the return of these fuel-efficient aircraft, anticipating positive financial implications as the airline continues to resolve lessor disputes and strengthen operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

